Lizzo Said Name-Dropping Drake On ‘Rumors’ Was Her Attempt At Flipping The Script [Photo + Video]

Lizzo is shooting her shot with Drake.

Lizzo’s fans were greeted with an awesome treat this past weekend as the singer released her first song in almost two years. Her newest release found her working beside Cardi B for their first-ever collaboration, “Rumors.” The song came with an elegant video that captured the pair using sarcasm to clown their haters about the unsupported and false claims people make about the artists.

While that was a notable aspect of the song, another one came when Lizzo name-dropped Drake. “Readin’ sh*t on the internet,” she says on the song. “My smoothie cleanse and my diet / No, I ain’t f*ck Drake — yet.”

During a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Lizzo explained what inspired her mention of Drake on the song. “I just thought it would be so funny to say,” she said. “I have a small relationship with him. He’s very cool. I just feel like women, there’s so many times where girls’ names get dropped in songs ’cause they’re fine.”

“Rumors” is presumably the lead single from Lizzo’s upcoming fourth album, which the singer hinted features work from Mark Ronson and Philip Lawrence of Bruno Mars’ songwriting/production team The Smeezingtons. Until then, fans can catch her perform the new track and more during upcoming festival appearances at Bonnaroo and Firefly.

Hey big head @Drake — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 13, 2021

Lizzo previously made headlines for drunkenly sliding in Chris Evans’ DMs. When asked by Power 106 if she would take Captain America over the 6 God, she decided to go with Drizzy.