Lizzo Has Reportedly Requested For The Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Documents To Be Sealed By Courts

Lizzo wants a judge to toss out court filings against her from three former dancers.

via: Uproxx

Lizzo‘s legal woes are heating up. Although not much progress has been made in the sexual harassment and hostile workplace lawsuits, the attorneys representing her have continued to file proactive motions on Lizzo’s behalf. In October, her representatives reportedly attempted to get the case tossed.

According to Radar Online, on December 21, the team allegedly filed paperwork requesting that the courts seal the documents from the matter due to privacy concerns. In the explanation, the outlet reports that Lizzo’s attorney noted:

“The documents, correspondence, and testimony that contain sensitive, confidential information and/or proprietary business information, including employee compensation, contract negotiation, and third-party sensitive contact information… These records, including portions of Declarations supporting the Motion and attached exhibits, should be ordered sealed to avoid any harm to the parties through their public disclosure.”

As of Saturday, December 23, the judge has not yet decided on the matter. Lizzo has maintained her innocence, writing in a statement shared on her official Instagram page, “Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”