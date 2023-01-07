Lizzo Has The Perfect Solution For People Who Can’t Stop Commenting On Artists’ Bodies [Video]

Lizzo is taking time from her vacation to share a few thoughts about the beauty standards that are placed on women and artists.

via: Uproxx

Today (January 6) the “About Damn Time” singer took to TikTok to offer some words for those who can’t seem to keep their comments to themselves.

“The discourse around bodies is officially tired,” she said. “I have seen comments go from ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why’d you lose weight?’ to ‘Oh my gosh, why’d you get a BBL? I liked your body before’ to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big. You need to lose weight, but for your health.’”

Later in the clip, she shared an idea that could possibly convince people to withhold their sh*tty comments.

“I wish that comments costed y’all money,” she said, “so we could see how much time we are f*cking wasting on the wrong thing.”

Granted, this would be ideal, however, certain stan groups would probably end up bankrupting themselves sending hate comments to their idols’ rivals.

You can watch the video above.