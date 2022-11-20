Lizzo And North West Dance For TikTok Backstage At ‘The Special Tour’ [Video]

Lizzo is currently having the time of her life on tour.

via: Uproxx

Lizzo was joined on stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles by Cardi B and Missy Elliott on Friday night (November 18). SZA joined the party last night (November 19), but she also had a special guest backstage. North West, the nine-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, posted the adorable dance moment to her TikTok.

In a separate TikTok, North West chanted Lizzo’s name and took in the concert from her seats.

Ye probably isn’t pleased by this development, considering he claimed North West had a TikTok account “against my will” and inexcusably body-shamed Lizzo during his problematic October interview with Tucker Carlson.

Lizzo also generated FOMO on her TikTok by posting what appears to be a snippet from an unreleased “Special” remix featuring SZA. The two musical powerhouses have been friends since their formative years in Minneapolis.

? | @Lizzo brought @sza on the stage of the Special Tour last night ! bff wbkpic.twitter.com/d8MXIDll0R — Lizzo Access (@LizzoAccess) November 20, 2022

But fear not, there will be more opportunities to experience Lizzo’s Special Tour. The recent Emmy winner announced a second North American leg, The Special 2our, for 2023. The bonus 17-date run will start in Knoxville, Tennessee, on April 21, 2023, and conclude in Palm Desert, California, on June 2, 2023.