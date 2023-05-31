Lizzo Is So Irate With The ‘Daily’ Posts About Her Being ‘Fat’ That She’s Thought About ‘Quitting’: ‘Man, F*ck Y’all’

Lizzo has threatened to quit her singing career after she was cruelly fat-shamed online.

via: Uproxx

Despite putting out record-breaking singles and selling out arenas on world tours, Lizzo can’t escape negativity — particularly within the dumpster fire that is social media. Today (May 31), she expressed frustration over the fact that while she’s accomplished so much by way of her artistry, some people can only seem to focus on her weight.

One Twitter user shared a picture of Lizzo, saying, “How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating.”

Lizzo caught wind of the tweet and instantly shut the user down.

“I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of sh*t I see about me on a daily basis,” she said. “It’s really starting to make me hate the world. Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO…I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bullsh*t. Yall speak on sh*t y’all know NOTHING ABOUT and I’m starting to get heated.”

In follow-up tweets, she expressed that while she does receive much support from fans, the vitriol she gets ruins the social media experience for her.

“The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat???? This is CRAZY,” she said.

Understandably, she expressed the desire to live a more private life, away from the public.

“Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F*CKING FARM…,” she said.

Fans shared support with Lizzo and encouraged not to search her own name on social media. Lizzo then shared that while she actually does not ever search her name, she simply cannot get past the algorithm.

“I literally NEVER search my name this stuff just comes up on my TL & my FYP it’s wild. I swear I just wanna look at dance videos and science news and this sh*t comes in every day…,” she said.

Over the years, Lizzo had maintained a message of body-positivity and self-love in her music. She reiterated this in follow-up tweets, one of which read, “BEING FAT ISNT MY ‘BRAND’ BEING FAT IS WHAT MY BODY LOOKS THAT. THATS IT. THATS ALL. My ‘brand’ is FEEL GOOD MUSIC. My ‘brand’ is CHAMPIONING ALL PEOPLE. My ‘brand’ is BLACK GIRL LIBERATION.”

This comes shortly after Lizzo set her Twitter account to private recently. She also noted that the current landscape of pop music seems to be emulating sounds she created years before they became mainstream.

“I’ve always led w my TALENT…,” she said. “But when I dropped Good As Hell feel good music was ‘corny.’ When I dropped Juice disco pop wasn’t ‘for them.’ When I was body positive in 2016 being body positive was ‘pandering’ Now everybody on that wave and I’m still sh*t on?! man f*ck y’all.”

Leave Lizzo alone.