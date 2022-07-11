Lizzo Announces ‘Lizzoverse,’ An Immersive Experience For Her New Album

It’s been well-documented that this is Lizzo‘s world, and we’re all just living in it — but now, she’s staking her claim to the whole entire universe.

via: Uproxx

Lizzo has been rolling out her highly anticipated new album Special, going on Carpool Karaoke and revealing her interesting tracklist. Now, the “Truth Hurts” singer has announced a crossover with American Express for what she’s called Lizzoverse.

As per a press release, Lizzoverse will be an “immersive planetarium-esque lightshow experience produced by Superfly,” and it will take place in New York City. All fans will have access to the Lizzoverse experience on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17. There will be an exclusive album playback performance with Lizzo herself and the Big Grrrls on Friday, July 15, with only 100 pairs of complimentary tickets being given away to American Express Card Members.

“Lizzo has been a longtime partner of American Express. From celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall Pride in New York to headlining the final performance of our American Express UNSTAGED digital music series in 2021 live from the beach in Miami, we know how much our Card Members love epic experiences with her!,” said Shiz Suzuki, Vice President, Global Experiential Marketing & Partnerships at American Express. “We are so excited to continue collaborating with her to bring one-of-a-kind album release experience of her new album ‘SPECIAL’ to our Card Members, as there’s always an epic story to tell when you are #withAmex.”

Find more information here.