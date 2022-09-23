‘The Little Mermaid’ Star Halle Bailey’s Boyfriend DDG Was Surprised By The Racism Against Her Casting [Video]

As Disney moves forward with their live-action remakes, their inclusive casting has caused an uproar with racists. Many of the famed company’s characters were inspired by real-life fables and throughout its history, Disney changed up origins to fit its animated narratives. Most recently, chaos has erupted online after Disney announced that Halle Bailey would star as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, and after the first trailer was shared, racists from around the globe fired off posts, tweets, videos, and hot takes about why the fictional character must remain white.

via: Uproxx

Appearing on the Bootleg Kev Podcast, DDG talked about the backlash to Halle’s casting in the live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid and how it taught him that society isn’t quite as evolved as he believed. “I didn’t know people was this racist – I didn’t know this was a thing,” he says, admitting to being blown away by the racist #NotMyAriel comments that proliferated in the wake of the film’s teaser trailer debuting Halle as the titular character. “I thought this sh*t was gone already, I thought that sh*t was gone! I thought Martin Luther King [Jr.] canceled that sh*t out! This sh*t is crazy, I was like ‘what the f*ck is these n****s talking about?’”

He also deflects some of the criticism away from his girlfriend, saying, “She be laughing it off [but] they be going a little too hard. But I feel like the people is more attacking the character rather than her, personally.” However, in his estimation, all this negative attention won’t stop the film from being a success; “It’s going number one, regardless!” he predicts.

For what it’s worth, fans of the casting have been sharing videos of their children’s reactions to the teaser and it looks like the target audience — you know, children — are all in, even, yes, the redheads, who already had the original animated version to watch for the past 30 years.

