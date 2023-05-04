Lisa Vanderpump's Pump Restaurant Closing in West Hollywood

After months of rumors swirling on it’s future, today it was announced that Lisa Vanderpump’s famous Pump Restaurant Lounge in West Hollywood is closing up shop.

TMZ was given a statement on the matter, “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees.”

“While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to. After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable.”

TMZ is also reporting that Lisa is opening two more restaurants in Vegas.

It was good while it lasted.