Lisa Marie Presley’s Mom Priscilla Demanded To Be Buried Next To Elvis In Fight With Daughter Riley Before Settling For Millions

Priscilla Presley has reached a settlement agreement over her petition questioning the validity of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will.

via: Radar Online

Lisa Marie Presley’s mother Priscilla had attempted to negotiate a deal with her granddaughter Riley Keough to be buried next to her late ex-husband Elvis — but instead, she decided to settle for millions in cash, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, as part of Priscilla and Riley’s battle over Lisa Marie’s $35 million trust, Priscilla asked for a burial spot next to the legendary singer, who is buried at Graceland in Tennessee.

Currently, Elvis is buried next to his mother and father. Riley was not interested in hearing any talk about having Priscilla potentially being buried next to Elvis — and made that position clear.

As a result, Priscilla decided to move on and demanded millions instead. Priscilla told TMZ, “Although I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. It is my family’s and my wish for me to be laid to rest with my daughter and the love of my life when that time comes. We appreciate the love from all of the fans.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Riley agreed to the financial settlement.

As we first reported, weeks after Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla rushed to court demanding to be appointed co-trustee of her late daughter’s trust. RadarOnline.com broke the story, Elvis’ only child was $3-$4 million in debt at the time of her death but had taken out several life insurance policies.

Her estate is set to receive $35 million from the policies. The only beneficiaries of the trust are Riley and her younger sisters Harper & Finley. Lisa Marie had the younger twins with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

In her court filing, Priscilla claimed Lisa had appointed her and her ex-business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees to manage the trust. However, she noted an alleged 2016 amendment signed by Priscilla was floating around. The amendment cut Priscilla as trustee and made Riley the sole trustee.

Priscilla argued the signature on the amendment did not appear valid. Sources said Riley was infuriated by her grandmother’s moves in court.

In the end, the parties hashed out a deal without a messy court trial.