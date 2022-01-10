Lil Yachty and Lizzo Had a Hilarious Back and Forth About Her Eating Oreos With Mustard on TikTok [Video]

Oreos and mustard, eh? While the combination is not quite as classic as coffee and milk or grilled cheese and tomato soup, it is the latest TikTok challenge and last week, Lizzo gave the combo a try.

via: Complex

It started with a video showing Lizzo squeezing mustard on top/inside of an Oreo cookie and proceeding to eat it, per Uproxx. And while the singer seemed to enjoy taking part in the latest TikTok challenge, Yachty was quick to dismiss the food pairing entirely, stitching Lizzo’s clip with one of him snatching the food right from her hands.

Y’all putting mustard on Oreos like Lizzo? ? pic.twitter.com/mDm4BrGQSk — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 6, 2022

“Gimme the goddamn mustard. You know this don’t go on that,” Yachty said in the response video. “Gimme these [Oreos] too, you dead wrong.”

Lil Yachty reacts to Lizzo putting mustard on Oreos ? For more: https://t.co/KUj7TO5yTn pic.twitter.com/0pepSzJ3sK — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 6, 2022

Yachty’s anti-Oreo-and-mustard clapback didn’t go unanswered. Lizzo ended up taking things further, making a clip over the weekend where she took her mustard right back from the Michigan Boy Boat artist, and put it on an apple. To make her point even clearer, she took a bite.

Shortly after, Yachty responded once more, tossing a bottle of mustard in the trash to prevent any future back-and-forths and to shield himself from seeing the condiment paired with any other sweet treats.

For fans looking to see more of Lil Yachty—albeit not in a mustard-related feud—the MC was recently featured in HBO Max’s Chillin Island, the new series executive produced by Josh Safdie. Yachty, along with other artists like Gunna and Young Thug, stars in an episode of the unscripted show as he explores some nature.

“There’s been an explosion of really inventive TV produced over the past few years, but nothing can prepare you for Chillin Island,” Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO Programming, previously said. “It’s a brilliant mix of offbeat observations and weirdly funny revelations built around three unconventional hosts, some well-known rappers, and exotic locations. It’s quirky, irreverent, and at times, profound.”

They definitely seemed like they had fun with it.