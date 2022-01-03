Lil Wayne’s Security Guard Looking to Press Charges Over Rapper Allegedly Pulling Assault Rifle on Him

Lil Wayne could find himself in legal trouble after his security guard has apparently changed his mind over whether to press charges against the rapper for allegedly pulling a gun on him.

via: Complex

TMZ reports that law enforcement sources say the guard, who initially indicated that he didn’t want to file charges, is now looking to pursue legal options in relation to the incident. It’s not clear what charges he’s hoping to file, but he did claim Weezy hit him numerous times so it’s likely to be assault-related.

The security guard called police following an argument at Wayne’s Hidden Hills, California home last month. He said the situation got heated, Wayne told him to leave the house, then allegedly brandished an AR-15-style rifle as he continued to tell him to leave. By the time authorities arrived at the scene, the Funeral rapper had already left. Law enforcement sources described the security guard’s story as shaky, and highlighted that he did not sustain any injuries.

As for what their argument was about, the guard said it was about accusations that he had leaked pictures online. Police have yet to speak with Lil Wayne about the situation.

On Monday it was revealed that Wayne will show up on the Weeknd’s newly announced album Dawn FM. He also recently featured on Cordae’s single “Sinister.”

Despite a potentially troubled start to 2022, Lil Wayne is still gearing up for a potentially big year ahead with another of his classic mixtapes set to make its debut on streaming services.