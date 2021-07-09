Lil Wayne Spills On His Favorite Sex Position To Nicki Minaj [Photo + Video]

Nicki Minaj promised her fans she had something “very, very, very important” to discuss with them on Thursday (July 8). As it turns out, Nicki invited her Young Money labelmate Lil Wayne to join her on Instagram Live where they discussed a bevy of topics, including Wayne’s favorite sexual positions.

During the conversation, she randomly asked, “What’s your favorite position?” He was quick to reply, “On top, in any part of life – not just the bedroom. Just on top.”

“I keep forgetting he’s so f**king smart and then it’s always a double entendre,” Minaj said, to which Wayne responded, “When you on top – now, I don’t want to mess you up Nicki. Listen, when you’re on top, you just lay her down and go, ‘Stop movin, stop movin, stop all that humpin’ back.”

The “Super Bass” femcee then interrupted the rapper and elaborated, “Let me say this first Wayne and you tell me how you feel as a guy.” She added, “If the girl’s legs can’t go all the way up like that so the n***a can suck your toes while he’s on top, then you ain’t doing it right.”

“I’m not into that,” the former husband of Toya Wright interjected. “I like the woman to lay down and just look up at me, just to see the power she has over me in such a moment. So a woman could be like, ‘So damn I’m just laying here, I ain’t humping back, I ain’t doing nothing and you feeling like this? I’m a powerful muthaf**ka.’ I just like a woman to know the power she has, possess.”

Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter was previously one of the viewers of the livestream. However, once the “Bang Bang” raptress asked her father the candid question, Regina seemed irritated and wrote in the comment section, “Logging off.”

