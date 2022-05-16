Lil Wayne And Snoop Dogg Are Working With Tiffany Haddish On Her New Music [Video]

Comedienne Tiffany Haddish has a new song dropping soon with rappers Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne, and the “Girls Trip” actress said the song is fire.

via: Uproxx

Tiffany Haddish is already a well-established actress, comedian, and now, author, but soon, she is looking to take over the music world as well. The star has been spotted in the studio with other veteran stars like Lil Wayne and Snoop Dogg. In a new interview with TMZ to discuss her children’s book, Layla, the Last Black Unicorn, she also discussed her plans for her music, which she says she originally wanted to only put in her movie projects until she found that sync licensing for previously released music is much more lucrative.

When the show’s hosts asked about whether or not Haddish has been able to work with Beyonce, she played “coy,” as they described. “We’ll see what God has in store,” she replied. “That would be amazing, wouldn’t it?” She admitted that she “would love” to do a song with Beyonce, but since she’s “only seen her at parties,” don’t hold your breath for a T-Haddish featuring Beyonce track anytime soon. Predicting her music’s release, she said, “My goal is to make the music and put it in my movies and TV shows… if I put my music in it, I’m in it… but I just heard yesterday that if I release the music on the airwaves — put it out there for purchase — then when I put it in my show they gotta pay me like $35,000 or something like that. I guess I’m a drop that sh*t today!” However, she did admit she didn’t want to compete with Kendrick Lamar, who just released his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

