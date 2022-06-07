Lil Wayne Replaces Migos On The 2022 Governors Ball Line-Up Amid Migos Breakup Rumors [Photos]

The lineup for the 2022 edition of the Governors Ball Music Festival will no longer feature Migos.

via: Uproxx

Lil Wayne is set to take the stage at Governors Ball in New York City this weekend. He will be taking the slot previously occupied by rap trio Migos. (Furthermore, it was also just announced that this year’s festival will be livestreamed on Twitch, via the official Governors Ball channel.)

Due to circumstances out of our control Migos are no longer performing at Gov Ball. Updated lineup coming soon. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 7, 2022

.@LilTunechi will be playing the GOVBALLNYC Stage on Friday, June 10th at 6:30pm! pic.twitter.com/vd0K5EykNr — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 7, 2022

This news comes amid rumors of Migos breaking up, after fans noticed Migos member Offset and his wife, Cardi B, unfollowed fellow Migos members Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram last month. Also last month, Quavo and Takeoff released a song called “Hotel Lobby” under the moniker Unc And Phew.

When asked by a TMZ paparazzo if the breakup rumors were true, Quavo appeared to dodge the question.

Later that month, DJ Akademics also spoke with TMZ, claiming he has recently spoken with Offset and doesn’t believe a breakup is underway.

“They might be going through a small disagreement or whatever,” said Akademics. “I think that they’re angling it because, you know, Takeoff and Quavo just put out a song, so they’re kind of letting it lie, letting the questions linger or something like that… But at the end of the day, they’re family. Offset confirmed that to me, too… Come on, I just can’t see a gangster group — like, the only sign of trouble is them hitting unfollow.”