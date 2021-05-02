Lil Wayne Recalled Being ‘Infatuated’ And ‘Impressed’ With DMX When They Toured Together [Video]

Lil Wayne performed at Trillerfest Miami on Saturday (May 1). Before he performed his Carter V cut “Uproar,” Wayne paid homage to the late DMX.

via: Uproxx

During his set, Wayne recalled a time during his career where he toured as much as “six months out the year.” He specifically used the moment to reflect on meeting DMX during the Cash Money Ruff Ryders tour which took place back in 2000.

“When we saw DMX, we all fell in love,” he said. “But when I got on tour with him, now you in the hotel lobby, you in the backstage, you run across the n**** and he actually say something to you. And when you see this n**** talk like how he rap and you see this n**** is what he is and you see this n**** got a zillion dogs with him, then a zillion dogs with him, it’s impossible not to be obsessed, infatuated, motherfucking impressed, whatever.”

In February, DMX confirmed on “Drink Champs” that Wayne would be featured on his forthcoming posthumous album. Weezy broke the news in October during an interview with Doug Gottlieb on Fox Sports Radio.