Lil Wayne Postpones Lil Weezyana Fest Days Before It Was Set To Go Down [Photo]

New Orleans hometown Lil Wayne fans must wait a little longer for the return of Lil WeezyAna Fest.

via: Uproxx

Lil Weezyana, was set to go down this Saturday, August 27th. It would have marked the one-day festival’s first edition since 2019. Lil Weezyana serves as not only a celebration of hip-hop and New Orleans, but also a benefit that supports educational initiatives for young people in the city. Unfortunately, it’s going to have to wait, as Lil Wayne himself made the announcement on Instagram yesterday that the festival — featuring performances from Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray, and Rob 49 — is being postponed until later this year due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“It is with my sincerest apologies that I must announce…due to unforeseen circumstances, Lil Weezyana Fest will be postponed until Oct 29,” Wayne wrote. “To my fans, you know I always want to deliver the best show possible and we hope this has not inconvenienced you in anyway. The festival was sold out thanks to you. Please hold on you to your tickets and I will see you in October. I promise to make it up to you and to my city. Love.”

For Wayne, who just appeared on DJ Khaled’s track “God Did,” alongside Jay-Z, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy, it’s not entirely bad news, since there’s a light at the end of the tunnel for Lil Weezyana in 2022. The new date is set for October 29th at the same venue, Champions Square.