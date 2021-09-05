Lil Uzi Vert’s $24M Diamond Ripped Out of His Head at Rolling Loud

A stage dive at the Miami hip hop festival Rolling Loud took a turn for the worse for Lil Uzi Vert when fans grabbed a piece of the musician’s jewelry—Not a chain or an earring, but the $24 million diamond implanted in his forehead.

via: Page Six

“I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out,” he told TMZ at the 18th anniversary of Jay-Z’s 40/40 club last month.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “I still have the diamond so I feel good.”

However, fans have been speculating since June that he had the gem removed as he was spotted without it at the time.

Lil Uzi — whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods — first started tweeting about the diamond in January, revealing he’d spent years saving up so he could buy it from his favorite jewelry designer, Elliot Eliantte.

“This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond,” he wrote.

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ?? A lot of M’s in my face ? ? ??????????????????????? — Uzi London ????® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

When asked what material possession he valued most, he responded to a fan, “This diamond.”

He also said it’s “10 almost 11 carats.”

He also told a fan that people will make fun of him for losing a ring more than they will for him implanting it in his head. He said he has insurance on the diamond.

In February, the rapper tweeted a photo of blood streaming down from the gem in his forehead. “If I don’t get it took out the right way I could die,” Uzi said in the since deleted tweet. “No, seriously.”