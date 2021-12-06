Lil Uzi Vert Rented An Entire Theme Park For JT’s 29th Birthday [Photo + Video]

Lil Uzi Vert celebrated his girlfriend JT’s 29th birthday in style, as he rented out Nickelodeon Studios Park at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

via: Uproxx

Who would have thought Lil Uzi Vert was such a romantic? The “XO Tour Llif3” rapper has been dating City Girls rapper JT for some time, and TMZ reports that for JT’s birthday, Uzi rented out Nickelodeon Studios Park at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. The couple and around 20 of their friends reportedly spent the day enjoying rides — the theme park includes a roller coaster and more. — with Uzi also giving his girlfriend a brand new McLaren. While the car was the more expensive gift, at around $300,000, the theme park trip wasn’t cheap — according to TMZ, it’s $50,000 to rent it out after hours.

Uzi is no stranger to making big splurges, though. Earlier this year, the Philadelphia rapper caused a stir (and became the subject of a thousand Avengers memes) when he purchased a huge pink diamond (allegedly worth $24 million) and got it embedded in the middle of his forehead. Unfortunately, the piercing wasn’t the most secure one in the world; it was apparently pulled out by fans at Rolling Loud Miami when Uzi jumped into the crowd. He said he still had possession of the diamond, so it wasn’t a total loss.

Lil Uzi fans have been impatiently awaiting his new project, The Pink Tape, the follow-up to 2020’s Eternal Atake, but it looks like they’ll have to hang on for a little longer as he delayed the tape past its original release date to make sure “it won’t suck.”

It isn’t the first time Uzi has showered JT with gifts. Back in May, the City Girls rapper revealed on Respectfully Justin that when she went on her first date with Uzi, he gave her a Chanel bag full of cash, and told her to take as much money as she could.

Watch JT describe the couple’s first date in the clip below.