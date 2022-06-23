Lil Tjay’s Shooting Suspect Arrested Following Robbery Attempt

In the latest report involving the Lil Tay shooting, three men are facing charges.

via: Vibe

A suspect in the shooting of rapper Lil Tjay has been apprehended by authorities. Tjay was reportedly the target of an attempted robbery that left the 21-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. Another associate was also wounded. On Wednesday evening (June 22) and with the help of the New York City Police Department, the Bergen County, N.J. Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of 27-year-old Mohamed Konate in connection with the shooting.

Konate, who is awaiting extradition to New Jersey, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery, and various other unlawful weapons charges, in connection with the shooting, which took place on Wednesday morning at The Promenade, an upscale residential and shopping area in Edgewater, N.J.

In addition to Konate, police also arrested two other men, Jeffery Valdez and Antoine Boyd, the latter of whom was the second man previously reported to have been shot during the incident.

Both men have been charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and have been remanded to custody in Bergen County Jail and will stand before a judge at the Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, N.J. at an undisclosed time.

An initial statement regarding the shooting was issued on Wednesday morning with news of Lil Tjay being one of the victims in question confirmed shortly by media outlets shortly after.

“The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Edgewater Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at 14 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ on Wednesday, June 22, 2022,” the statement reads. “At approximately 12:08 a.m. on June 22, the Edgewater Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at that address. Responding officers found a 22-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers also responded to the Exxon Station located at 478 River Road, Edgewater, where they located another 22-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to an area hospital where they are being treated.”

Lil Tjay underwent emergency surgery on Wednesday and was initially listed as being in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.