Lil Tay's Dad Denies Being Behind Death Hoax After She Accuses Him

Lil Tay is accusing her own father of faking her death last month, but he says he didn’t do it.

via JJ:

It was reported at the time that the 14-year-old internet star, along with her brother, had died. However, she and her family released a statement proving that she was alive, and Meta also confirmed her Instagram had been hacked.

Lil Tay‘s Instagram account then pointed fingers at her dad, Christopher Hope, saying that he was the one who staged the death hoax in the first place.

Now, he’s speaking out.

“My abusive racist misogynistic woman beating father faked my death,” the Instagram Story post read.

In a statement to TMZ, Christopher says that statement is false as well as defamatory, and is hinting at a civil lawsuit.

“The person who is responsible for that Instagram post, as well as anyone repeating the completely false and libelous accusation within it, are virtually certain to become defendants in a defamation lawsuit,” he says.

He continued, “Everything stated is 100% false, and I trust that this should be obvious to anyone who knows me or the long history of absurd and untrue statements made by the various people who have controlled the Instagram account.”

Lil Tay‘s “death” was under heavy investigation last month, before it was revealed it was a hoax.

This is a complete mess.