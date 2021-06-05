Lil Reese Arrested For Domestic Violence After He Allegedly Punched His Girlfriend In The Face

Just two weeks after surviving a shooting in his hometown, Lil Reese has been arrested for allegedly getting into a serious physical altercation with his girlfriend.

via: Uproxx

Lil Reese found himself on the wrong side of the law on Friday night. The Chicago rapper was arrested for domestic violence following an incident with his girlfriend. According to XXL, Reese was taken into custody on May 29 at 10:25 p.m. after officers were called to his home by his girlfriend. When they arrived, officers were told that the couple had gotten into a verbal argument that eventually turned physical. She claims the rapper yanked her hair and punched her in the face, which left a clear injury on her lip.

In a statement to XXL, the rapper denied the domestic violence claims. “I got lied on by someone,” Reese told the publication. “[Never] did hit anyone.” He added that he was a victim of false information.

The arrest comes three weeks ago Reese was shot in the face. The incident occurred in the rapper’s hometown of Chicago, and upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered him and two other victims. XXL reports that the shooting was the result of a dispute over a stolen Dodge Durango. A man allegedly tracked down the vehicle with a GPS device. When he came across the car, he discovered Reese and company sitting in it and tried to detain them but someone outside the vehicle began firing at them. The man returned shots and struck the men in the car.

Reese was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery. He was later released after posting a $10,000 bond.