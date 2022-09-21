Lil Nas X’s New Wax Figure Looks So Good That He Pranked Lizzo, Olivia Rodrigo, And Others With It [Video]

There’s a lot of variation when it comes to celebrity wax figures. Sometimes they’re disturbingly accurate.

Tussauds’ latest figure is of Lil Nas X and it looks fantastic. It’s so convincing, in fact, that the rapper was able to use it to prank some of his famous friends.

me facetiming friends as my wax figure lmao pic.twitter.com/e8y7aHsJbP — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 20, 2022

In a video he shared yesterday (September 20), Nas is in a room with his figure and he decides to FaceTime some people, calling them but only putting the figure in frame. One of the first calls was to Olivia Rodrigo, who cheerfully answered and seemed to think the call was frozen. The real Nas then jumped in and said, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry, it’s a wax figure,” which got a laugh from Rodrigo.

The final call of the video is to Lizzo, who answers by saying, “Hi,” before waiting a beat and exclaiming, “What the f*ck?” Nas then makes the reveal, much to Lizzo’s amusement, who adds, “I f*ckin’ thought it was you. I was like, ‘Why are you in your Met Gala outfit?’”

In the clip, Nas also pranks Troye Sivan, Steve Lacy, Rico Nasty, and others, so check it out above.