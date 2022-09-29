Lil Nas X’s Dad Had A Sweet Message For His Son After Seeing Him Perform In Atlanta [Photo]

Lil Nas X is currently on his “Long Live Montero Tour.”

via: Uproxx

Lil Nas X has a lot going on — he has a new wax figure, he was elected President of League Of Legends, he accepted the Hal David Starlight Award at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 51st Annual Induction And Awards Gala, and that’s barely scratching the surface of what he’s been up to.

The famous rapper’s dad took to social media to share how proud he is of his son after attending his concert in Atlanta. In an Instagram Story, he wrote: “I’m beyond proud of you. Thinking back to this conversation we had about 4 years ago and to see your show last night, by the way was the best show I’ve seen since MJ. You was a kid with a dream and the determination to follow it. You was that one in a million.”

Lil Nas X’s dad posted a message after seeing him perform in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/QmdTnweNoo — ????? / STAR WALKIN (@lilnasxmajor) September 28, 2022

With his rise to fame, Lil Nas X has also been dealing with backlash. His responses to it are masterfully funny, such as when conservatives protested his show in Boston. “Can’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy that was protesting my concert last night,” he wrote on Twitter. “i just know we had a connection. i miss him so much man. i’m nothing without him.”