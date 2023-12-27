Lil Nas X Teased His New Era With A Hilarious Parody Site Calling To ‘Save’ Him From Satantism

Lil Nas X has new music on the way, and he’s having fun with his critics to help tease what’s coming.

via: Uproxx

Earlier this month, the “Industry Baby” hitmaker took to social media to tease his “Christian era.” Today (December 26), it appears a new website is signifying that new Lil Nas X music may be arriving sooner than we think.

A website called SaveNasX.com appeared in cyberspace today. On the website is a clock showing the number of days that have passed since his debut album Montero dropped in 2021. The site also seems to call back to the Montero era, when he was accused of practicing satanism.

In the video for Lil Nas X‘s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” the pop star is seen dancing in hell and giving the devil a lapdance. The website, which is designed to parody those of Christian conspiracy theorists, calls for Lil Nas X to be “saved” and to repent and seek God.

“Has the DEVIL-WORSHIPPING pop-artist finally been sacrificed to HIS MASTER?,” reads a blurb on his site. “WHY is he SECLUDING HIMSELF???? What is he PREPARING FOR? This site will answer ALL THESE QUESTIONS AND MORE!!!… We will find Montero, and WE WILL SAVE HIM BY RETURNING HIS HEART TO J.CHRIST’S LIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Also on the website is a form where fans can register to “save” Lil Nas X (or, receive updates from his newsletter).

At the bottom of the site is a copyright sticker from Sony Music Entertainment, indicating that the site is run by Lil Nas X’s official camp.