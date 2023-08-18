The ‘Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero’ Documentary Is Coming And Is Set To Debut At The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival

The Toronto Film Festival has added a gala world premiere for Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero — a concert documentary capturing rapper Lil Nas X’s first global tour — to its 2023 edition lineup.

via: Uproxx

If you ever wanted to take a look into the mind of Lil Nas X, your chance is nearly here. The “Industry Baby” rapper will bring his talents, or at least a film centered on them, to the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Filmmakers Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel’s directorial undertaking, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, will debut globally at the esteemed festival starting September 9.

The documentary, filmed during Lil Nas X’s Long Live Montero World Tour, is described on the TIFF website: “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero offers a joyous immersion in the world of a game-changing artist and the fans who’ve joined him in that change. To watch concertgoers express what it means to share space with a Black, gay superstar, with their fellow fans, and with thousands of families brought into their world through the power of pop music, is to capture a precious image of how transformation happens.”

TIFF’s CEO Cameron Bailey spoke about the selection in a statement, saying, “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity. In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape. The film’s captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host Lil Nas X at TIFF this year.”

First poster for Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel’s ‘LIL NAS X: LONG LIVE MONTERO’. The film follows Lil Nas X on an emotional odyssey through the creation & performance of his “Long Live Montero” show. pic.twitter.com/UURJ2q46RU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 18, 2023

The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival is set to take place between September 9 and 17 at various venues. Tickets for the Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero screenings are on sale now. Find more information here.