Lil Nas X Is The Latest Artist To Pull Out Of The Jingle Ball Tour Due To Positive COVID Tests [Photo]

Both Lil Nas X and Coldplay were forced to drop off the line-up of the UK’s annual Jingle Ball all-star concert after unspecified members of their teams tested positive for COVID-19.

via: Uproxx

iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball Tour already suffered a huge loss last week with the announcement that Doja Cat had to pull out of the remaining performances due to a positive COVID test, but over the weekend, the tour’s organizers received even more bad news as members of Lil Nas X’s show crew also tested positive, forcing him to also pull out of the rest of the tour. Over the weekend, surviving acts Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber played extended sets, but with Doja, Lil Nas X, and Coldplay all dropping out, the holiday tour is decidedly a lot less jolly.

As yet, Lil Nas X has not commented on the cancellations on his own social media, and we don’t know whether he was among those who returned a positive result on the COVID test that forced him out. Before leaving the tour, though, he appeared to be having the time of his life, even as he laughed off an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction that caused him to fall onstage as he tried to keep himself covered up. Oddly enough, it was his second of the year after splitting his pants on SNL, which prompted him to switch to skirts in an effort to avoid a repeat — an effort that was apparently unsuccessful.

Everyone be safe, COVID is still out in these streets.