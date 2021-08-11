Lil Nas X Discusses The Stigmas Bottoms Face After Coming Out As One On ‘Holiday’ [Photo]

Back in June, Lil Nas X dished the details on his sexual position on Twitter amid fierce homophobic backlash over his on-stage kiss at the BET Awards. Speaking with Variety Lil Nas is opening up on bottom culture.

Lil Nas X got real about a sexual preference of his on “Holiday” when he rapped, “Ayy, can I pop sh*t? / I might bottom on the low, but I top sh*t.” Now, the rapper, one of music’s most visible members of the LGBTQ community, has spoken out about being a bottom in a new Variety interview, in which he discusses some stigmas bottoms face.

He said, “I feel like even within the gay community, people see bottoming as a joke or something, and somebody who bottoms is beneath a top or something. The idea of that, I feel like, is a form of misogyny between men, you know? It doesn’t make any sense, and people attribute certain traits to whichever sexual position you decide to take. A lot of people say, ‘It’s just a joke.’ But all jokes have truths to them.”

Elsewhere, he speaks about how fame has impacted his love life, saying, “Before fame, I didn’t really have a sexual life besides one person or two. It’s definitely made things a lot more interesting, to say the least. I’ve had some good boyfriends, some bad ones. A lot of them emotionally unavailable and whatnot. A lot of insecurity between them. But yeah, I found somebody special now.”

power bottom — nope ?? (@LilNasX) June 29, 2021

We love how Lil Nas X lives his truth.