Lil Nas X Debuts A Brand-New Song On His First ‘Long Live Montero Tour’ Date [Video]

Lil Nas X turned a small catalog (to date) into a big show as he opened his first-ever concert tour on Tuesday night (Sept. 6) at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

via: Uproxx

It has been almost a year since Lil Nas X released his debut album Montero, which means it’s about time for some new music from the big MTV VMAs winner. Fortunately for fans at the first show on his Long Live Montero Tour in Detroit last night, it looks like he’s been in the studio. In addition to hits like “Call Me By Your Name” and “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X also performed a new, unreleased song, reportedly titled “StarWalking” during his headlining set.

As you can see in the videos above, he also jumped off the stage to mingle with the audience, much to his crowd’s delight.

“StarWalking” probably won’t be the only new song he shares in the coming months. During a recent interview with Complex, he teased that he has “something very special coming really soon around the time of my tour starting” that he’s “super excited about music-wise.” He also promised “some unexpected things, collaborations coming up. I wouldn’t want to ruin those, though.”

No doubt, he’s keeping the well of inspiration flowing these days so he won’t have to “milk” a song like “Old Town Road” again, according to a response he gave to a fan about doing a bunch of “Call Me By Your Name” remixes. You can catch the tour as it continues through October 23 in San Francisco.