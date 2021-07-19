  1. Home
Lil Nas X Cracks Jokes About Going To Jail On The Day Of His ‘Satan Shoes’ Trial [Photos + Video]

July 19, 2021 9:45 AM PST

Lil Nas X has made jokes about his court appearance today (July 19) over his trademark infringement “Satan Shoes” case.

Nike filed a lawsuit against Lil Nas X and MSCHF over their “Satan Shoes,” but it was reported that the parties had settled the lawsuit. However, they’re still heading to court today, and ahead of that, Lil Nas X, as he tends to do, has had jokes.

He’s been cracking jokes for the past few days, joking about potential outfits he’s going to wear to court, getting more muscular so he can look good in jail, “dropping the soap,” and other related things. Consequently, #FreeLilNasX became a trending topic on Twitter today, and shortly before the trial, the rapper tweeted, “all jokes aside i can’t believe i might be going to jail. who’s going to make mildly funny tweets about being gay while i’m away.”

He also took to TikTok yesterday to share a joke about the trial, sharing a hilarious video he captioned, “the judge tomorrow when i try to flirt with him to avoid going to jail.”

Lil Nas X knows how to market, looks like all of this was set up for a new song coming July 23.

