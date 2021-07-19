Lil Nas X Cracks Jokes About Going To Jail On The Day Of His ‘Satan Shoes’ Trial [Photos + Video]

Lil Nas X has made jokes about his court appearance today (July 19) over his trademark infringement “Satan Shoes” case.

via: Uproxx

Nike filed a lawsuit against Lil Nas X and MSCHF over their “Satan Shoes,” but it was reported that the parties had settled the lawsuit. However, they’re still heading to court today, and ahead of that, Lil Nas X, as he tends to do, has had jokes.

He’s been cracking jokes for the past few days, joking about potential outfits he’s going to wear to court, getting more muscular so he can look good in jail, “dropping the soap,” and other related things. Consequently, #FreeLilNasX became a trending topic on Twitter today, and shortly before the trial, the rapper tweeted, “all jokes aside i can’t believe i might be going to jail. who’s going to make mildly funny tweets about being gay while i’m away.”

trying really hard to decide what i should wear to court on monday for the satan shoes case pic.twitter.com/VAGuz1JgZD — nope ?? (@LilNasX) July 16, 2021

i gotta get big and sexy incase it’s some cute niggas in jail https://t.co/ETUhcZHHNm — nope ?? (@LilNasX) July 17, 2021

when people tell me not to drop the soap after the judge sends me to jail tomorrow pic.twitter.com/GABg1jsJI0 — nope ?? (@LilNasX) July 18, 2021

me in jail today when niggas start asking me if i’m a bottom pic.twitter.com/YOibBhJH92 — nope ?? (@LilNasX) July 19, 2021

all jokes aside i can’t believe i might be going to jail. who’s going to make mildly funny tweets about being gay while i’m away — nope ?? (@LilNasX) July 19, 2021

He also took to TikTok yesterday to share a joke about the trial, sharing a hilarious video he captioned, “the judge tomorrow when i try to flirt with him to avoid going to jail.”

Lil Nas X knows how to market, looks like all of this was set up for a new song coming July 23.