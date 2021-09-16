Lil Nas X Is ‘Having Contractions’ Hours Ahead Of Birthing His Debut Album ‘Montero’ [Photos + Video]

If you didn’t know by now — Lil Nas X is pregnant. Posting a picture of his baby bump on Instagram a couple of weeks ago, Lil Nas has followed the original announcement up with a serious of hilarious Instagram posts and stories including a remix of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy cover and is doing his best to sell this pregnancy before Baby Montero is welcomed into the world.

It’s been two years since Lil Nas X released his record-breaking debut single “Old Town Road,” and he’s now gearing up for his debut album, Montero. But since the musician doesn’t do anything conventionally, he’s been advertising that he’s “pregnant” with his debut album for weeks, going so far as to sport a fake baby bump. Now that he’s just hours away from the LP’s officially release, Lil Nas X continues to lean into the pregnancy stunt by now saying he’s having painful contractions.

Promoting the impending release of Montero, Lil Nas X shared a video of him tightly clutching his rotund belly and breathing heavily in pain. “I think it’s coming. I think the baby is coming,” he says while pretending to have contractions.

Along with experiencing the pains of contractions, Lil Nas X also wanted to have some fun with his pregnancy, so he threw a Pinterest-ready baby shower. His event was complete with cupcakes with images of his Montero album frosted on top, balloons, and a silver throne. But much to his disappointment, none of his guests arrived on time to the baby shower. “spent hours setting up for my baby shower and no one showed up,” he wrote alongside a video of the event.

