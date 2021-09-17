Lil Mo Forgives Fat Joe After Triggering 'Dusty B***Hes' Jab During 'Verzuz' Battle [Photo + Video]

Lil Mo has “made peace” with Fat Joe following a triggering comment he made during the Verzuz battle between him and Ja Rule.

Taking to her social media platform, the “Superwoman” rapstress revealed that she has accepted the “Lean Back” rapper’s apology.

On Thursday, September 16, the “Meet the Girl Next Door” artist shared a throwback video from the battle on her Instagram account. In the caption, the 42-year-old musician wrote, “BLESSINGS come down when you remain humble in all things. I AM so glad to be apart of the history that has been made. I AM Legendary.”

“I’ve made peace with everything and EVERYONE,” Mo, whose real name is Cynthia Karen Loving, continued. She also said that she has already moved on. “And we are ALL moving ON and going UP! Alhamdulillah !! When God gives you the opportunity to extend grace and forgive. ACCEPT IT. You never know when you may need it.”

Mo concluded her post by spreading love as saying, “Love always [love emoji]. #thefacultymusicgroup let’s GO!” In the comment section of her post, Joe replied, “Love you Mo,” which prompted her to write back, “Love you Joe.”

During “Verzuz” battle on Tuesday, September 14, Joe clapped back at Rule’s complaints about him relying on his special guest Remy Ma to save him. When firing back, the “All the Way Up” emcee said, “Oh, them dusty b***hes. You had to go to the crack house to find them b***hes.” Since Mo and Vita were the only two artists aside from mutual collaborator Ashanti to perform with Rule that night, many believed the comment was directed at the two women.

Following his remark, Mo shared that she was “disappointed.” Shortly after, Joe issued an apology in which he expressed his love for both her and Vita. “Shout out to the ladies very sorry if I disrespected [you],” he tweeted after the event. “I love Vita and Lil Moe. I’m super sorry. Love my sisters.”

However, Mo was clearly still bothered by the comment, which she later explained was “vile” and “disheartening” following her past battle with substance abuse. “We’ve seen the recent deaths from people overdosing and stuff. … We’re not gonna play those type of games,” she told TMZ in an interview shared on Wednesday, September 15. “It was so vile and really disappointing and disheartening because I was there to support both.”

“Everyone may have seen me speak up recently on being clean from opioid addiction. So saying, ‘Those are the kind of bitches you get from the crack house,’ it’s like, ‘Whoa,’ ” Mo further elaborated. “We’ve seen the recent deaths from people overdosing and stuff. We’re not gonna play those type of games ’cause you don’t know what anybody’s dealing with.”

After Mo insisted that Joe still owe her an apology, Remy Ma jumped in, trying to pump the brakes. “Stop it Mo, you know damn well Joe ain’t on it like that,” she began. “First of all, you V, Shanti — or nobody had come out yet — when him and Ja was going back & forth; we didn’t know who was in the back.”

“Second…I was in the car when you walked thru the parking lot and he hugged you, & showed mad love as usual,” the 41-year-old rapstress, born Reminisce Mackie, continued. She also pointed out that there’s “no need for your followers to tell him anything.” She then concluded her post, “It was a battle between friends that are like family, sidebar: #streetcode don’t do social media.”

Joe then offered another apology via Instagram to Mo, Vita and any woman who felt “disrespected” by his remark, noting he took things “too far.” He went on saying, “The whole point of ‘Verzuz’ was to bring you out so you could get that shine, so you could get that light, ’cause you deserve it. You’re our queens.”

