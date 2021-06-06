Lil Durk’s Brother DThang Reportedly Shot and Killed [Photos]

Rap star Lil Durk is suffering another major loss, at the pinnacle of his career.

via: Revolt

TMZ is reporting that Cook County officials confirmed DThang, born Dontay Banks Jr. was found dead on the 7900 block of S. Loomis Blvd. in Chicago. While an autopsy still needs to be done to determine the official cause of death, many reports claim Durk’s brother was shot in the head outside of a nightclub.

On Sunday (June 6) morning, several twitter users including producer Murda Beatz, Dreezy and Chicago rapper Calboy tweeted R.I.P. DThang.

Around 6 a.m., Chicago MediaTakeout shared a post that read, “Prayers to the person who got shot outside Club O. We have to start partying in peace.” Hours later, the platform known as the urban news for Chicago shared another post confirming the person who was shot outside of Club O in Harvey, Illinois is Durk’s brother Dontay Banks Jr. “Lil Durk’s brother has been killed” is written above a recent photo of the rapper and his brother. The captions reads, “Chicago, when is it going to stop? Durk you’re in our prayers. Most importantly praying for his kids.”

Several other reports circulating social media are also claiming the aspiring rapper has been shot and killed. Grammy award winning producer Murda Beatz tweeted “RIP DThang.” Media personality DJ Akademiks, KollegeKid and the My Mixtapez app reported the news on Instagram plus Chicago rapper Calboy also sent his condolences via Twitter.

This is the latest tragedy to have struck the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper. Durk’s artist King Von was shot and killed outside of an Atlanta nightclub in November 2020. And his cousin, McArthur Swindle, also known as OTF Nunu, was shot dead in Chicago while he was seated in an SUV in 2014.

On Friday (June 4), Durk dropped a new collaborative project with Lil Baby called The Voice of the Heroes. The 18-track album includes features from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Rod Wave and Meek Mill. In March, “The Voice” rapper connected with his Only The Family collective for Loyal Bros, a compilation that also featured contributions from Lil Uzi Vert, Tee Grizzley, BIG30, King Von and Foogiano among others.

Rip DThang ??? — MURDA ON THE BEAT (@murdabeatz_) June 6, 2021

RIP