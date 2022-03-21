Lil Durk Lands His First Solo No. 1 Album With ‘7220’

It’s been quite the enduring journey for Lil Durk to reach the mountaintop of mainstream acclaim when he earned his first No. 1 solo album on Sunday (March 20) with 7220 after selling 120,500 total album-equivalent units.

Lil Durk has been a steady rise upward in the hip-hop world over the last few years. Things began to change for the Chicago rapper in 2019 when he released his fourth album Love Songs 4 the Streets 2. When it was released, that project became his first release to debut in the top five of the album charts. Months later, he landed his highest position on the singles chart thanks to “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” his collaboration with Drake. Afterward, he reached new heights on the Billboard 200 with The Voice and Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 both peaking at No. 2. Now, with his latest album, Durk has secured his first No. 1.

Just a little over a week after he released his seventh album 7220, the project debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. This makes for Durk’s first solo chart-topping album and his second consecutive No. 1 following Voice Of The Heroes, his joint album with Lil Baby. With its debut at No. 1, 7220 sold 120,500 album units in its first week on the charts. That number is comprised of 117,500 streaming equivalent album units and 2,500 pure album sales.

7220 makes for the fifth top-five album of Durk’s career. It also gives him the third-largest overall week for an album released in 2022. It sits behind Gunna’s DS4EVER (150,300) and The Weeknd’s Dawn FM (148,000).

Lil Durk compared himself to Steph Curry last week because he “can’t miss” at this point and hasn’t shown any reason he’ll be slowing down in the future.