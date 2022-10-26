Lil Durk Facing $350,000 Lawsuit Over Missed Concert on Account of 2019 Shooting Arrest

Lil Durk dodged one bullet only to find himself in the path of another.

Just a few weeks ago, charges against him were dropped in connection with a non-fatal 2019 shooting.

Now, Lil Durk is acing a $350k lawsuit over a concert he failed to perform at because of his 2019 arrest in connection with that shooting.

via Complex:

As reported by TMZ, the recently filed lawsuit states that the Chicago rapper was scheduled to perform at the Nassau Stadium in The Bahamas, but was unable to perform due to the pending felony charges against him. Promoters for the show allege that they sent Durk $24k in up-front payments, and spent thousands to promote and organize the show.

Durk was refused entry into The Bahamas due to the charges, which have since been dropped, and was unable to show up to the show. Fresh Entertainment, the promoters behind the planned event, have said that he allegedly kept the cash they paid him up-front, and has failed to agree to a rescheduled performance.

They also claimed that he would only perform if they gave him an additional $200k, which would be on top of the originally agreed-upon fee. Prior to scheduling the show, Fresh Entertainment reportedly asked Durk’s team if he had any outstanding legal issues that could be an issue. They are seeking $350k for breach of contract.

“The frivolous lawsuit filed by Plaintiff and its attorneys is being publicized in an attempt to usurp the news of Mr. Bank’s exoneration from the 2019 charges to extort a payday,” said Durk’s attorney Ariel Mitchell. “The lawsuit has no merit as it was the Plaintiff’s own failure to secure a visa which caused denial of entry by immigration. Further, we are confident this lawsuit will be immediately dismissed for several procedural errors. Mr. Banks looks forward to traveling the globe on tour in the near future.”

If he kept the money and didn’t perform — he owes them a show.