Lil Durk Collaborated With Morgan Wallen on New Song “Broadway Girls” [Photos + Video]

Lil Durk has tapped controversial country singer Morgan Wallen for an unexpected collaboration entitled “Broadway Girls.”

Lil Durk has collaborated with a number of artists in the music industry, especially since widened his audience last year through well-performing projects and songs with Drake, Lil Baby, and more. He’s worked with both rappers and singers, but tonight marks a new first for him.

For the first time in his career, Durk finds himself in the country lane with quite the controversial artist: Morgan Wallen. Earlier this year, Wallen found himself in heavy controversy after he was caught on video using a racial slur while he was out with friends. Despite that, Wallen and Durk joined forces for their new song “Broadway Girls.”

Knowing what Wallen did earlier this year, one would believe that the song would stir up a bit of controversy, but most of the reactions it received on social media have been warm and in support of it. For what it’s worth, the artists’ demographics don’t have much obvious overlap and some may be unaware of what Wallen did (or unbothered), but in the end, it’s still a questionable collaboration.

Despite this, the song is here and altogether it amounts to a rap and country crossover record focused on women who only pay attention to Wallen and Durk because of their money and status in the music world.

You can view some of the reactions to the song below and press play on the track above.

It’s unclear what led Durk and Wallen to connect. In an interview on Good Morning America earlier this year, Wallen insisted that he did not intend to use the word in a derogatory manner. “I had some of my longtime friends in town and we had been partying that weekend and we figured we’d just go hard for the two or three days that they were there,” Wallen explained. “In our minds, it was just playful. That sounds ignorant but that’s really where it came from. It was wrong. We were all clearly drunk.”

