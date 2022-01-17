Lil Durk Brings Out Morgan Wallen During MLK Freedom Fest Performance [Video]

Morgan Wallen made a surprise appearance at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Saturday night, joining Lil Durk for a performance of their collab “Broadway Girls.” Lil Durk was performing as part of MLK Freedom Fest.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Lil Durk took some time to share his thoughts on the controversial country singer. “Nah, he ain’t no racist. That’s my boy, you know?” Durk told TMZ. The Chicago spitter also said he and Wallen had a “good long talk… behind closed doors” about the controversy. “I’ll vouch for him… he good,” Durk added. “He ain’t canceled.” On “Broadway Girls,” Durk even name-drops a couple pop stars in his verse:

They see me with Morgan and know that I rap, my horse is Porsches, turnin’ me on/ I jump on a horse, she get on the back, I went to the bar to go buy her a drink/ She listen to P!nk, she told me she not into rap, I can’t run out of money/ The trenches love me forever, they treat me like Ed in London/

Lil Durk has had a productive last year to say the least. Back in March, he and his Only The Family collective released the well-received Loyal Bros compilation, which was then followed by Durk and Lil Baby‘s chart-topping The Voice of the Heroes months later. In addition to singles alongside Kehlani, Farina, and Play-N-Skillz, the Chicago emcee has also become one of the highest requested contributors, stealing the spotlight on songs like French Montana’s “Hot Boy Bling,” Coi Leray’s “No More Parties (Remix),” Chris Brown and Young Thug‘s “Go Crazy (Remix),” DJ Khaled’s “EVERY CHANCE I GET,” Meek Mill’s “Sharing Locations,” and Nardo Wick’s “Who Want Smoke??”

Watch the two on stage together below.