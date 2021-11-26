Lil Baby Shoots Down A Recent Rumor That He And Saweetie Are Dating [Photo]

Lil Baby is shooting down the rumor that he is dating Saweetie.

Ever since “Icy Grl” rapper Saweetie broke up with Atlanta trap rapper Quavo, she’s been linked to a number of their peers in the hip-hop world. Recently, a photo-op with Compton rapper Roddy Ricch led to speculation about the pair dating that Saweetie promptly shot down, and now, she’s been paired with another Atlanta native by gossip blogs when Hollywood Unlocked reported that Lil Baby took her on a date in New York, spending almost $100,000 on her. However, Lil Baby himself surfaced online to deny the rumor, emphatically shutting down speculation that they’ve begun dating.

“Baby not dating NO ONE!!” he tweeted. “I’m Single!”

Baby not dating NO ONE !! I’m Single !? — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) November 25, 2021

Saweetie was in New York City around the time of the report, where she made her Saturday Night Live debut performing a medley of her hits as well as her new single “Icy Chain.” But as Baby pointed out, unless the stars themselves let us know their connections personally, it’s probably best to let the speculation rest. Saweetie proved as much, refuting a report that she’d reunited with Quavo earlier this year.

Incidentally, Lil Baby and Saweetie aren’t the only ones getting the Twitter matchmaking treatment. Baby’s friend and Drip Harder collaborator Gunna was also recently linked to a pretty, up-and-coming star, Chloe Bailey, when the pair was photographed at a Hawks game sharing a table in the lounge area. Gunna also addressed the rumors, saying the two were just hanging out at the game while working on music together.

Saweetie recently earned two Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for the the Doja Cat collaboration “Best Friend.”