Lil Baby Is Seemingly Stepping Away From Social Media And Will Be ‘Gone Until The Album’ Is Done

Lil Baby recently took to social media to announce that he’ll be “gone” until his new album drops in July.

via: Uproxx

Although Lil Baby treated fans to two new singles, it seems he is shutting down his Instagram and activity on other apps so he can focus on his upcoming album. The rapper alerted everyone in a recent post.

“Mention My Name An Bring The Whole City Out …… Ps . I’m Gone Until The Album,” he captioned. Before that, he gave fans an update on the status of the record. “Don’t Mind Me I’m Just Living Finishing Up The Album,” Lil Baby wrote on a separate post, which showed him working from a studio in the Bahamas.

Following these teasers, those who followed Lil Baby had a few thoughts.

“What album he haven’t released no album since October 2022…” one wrote, according to HipHopDX. “He needs to hurry up and give us fans what we deserve and me I’ve been a fan since late October 2018 when him and Gunna collaborated together on Drip Harder keep doing what you doing proud of him.”

“Album better be no skips how long it’s takin u too drop it son,” another added.

Right now, not much else is known about Lil Baby’s next album, except that his previously released “350” and “Crazy” songs will be on it. He also recently held his birthday show in Atlanta, where he brought out J. Cole.

Check out Lil Baby’s post about his social media break above.