Lil Baby Was Released From Paris Police Custody And Is On His Way Back To The US: ‘I’m Good’ [Photos]

Rapper Lil Baby was released from custody by Paris police on Friday. He received a fine for having cannabis in his car.

via: Uproxx

Lil Baby is visiting Paris at the moment, and so far, his trip has been a real up-and-down affair. He went viral after French paparazzi seemingly referred to him as “Le Baby,” but shortly after that fun trending moment, he was arrested for marijuana possession. Now, the rapper has offered an update on his situation and he seems to be doing fine.

On Instagram this morning, he shared a promotional image for a concert in Indianapolis that’s set for tomorrow, July 10. He wrote alongside the post, “Thank You To Everyone Who Checced On Me !! I’m Good I’m Otw To The States To Rock My Show At The Pavilion At Pan Am In Indianapolis!! Let’s Gooooooo.” Similarly, he also tweeted around the same time, “I’m good [raised hands emoji].”

I’m good ?? — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) July 9, 2021

Also this morning, on his Instagram Story, he shared a photo of himself in what appears to be a clothing store and wrote, “back at it [facepalm emoji].”

Meanwhile, ASCAP recently named Lil Baby their songwriter of the year, an honor that makes sense considering that a new report indicates he was one of the most successful songwriters in all of streaming music for 2020. As far as other upcoming concerts, he and Lil Durk have lined up a tour for this fall.

Glad things didn’t go super left on Lil Baby, we didn’t want another ASAP Rocky and Sweden incident.