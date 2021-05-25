Lil Baby Joins Family of George Floyd at the White House [Photo + Video]

The family of the late George Floyd visited the White House to meet with President Joe Biden. They were also accompanied by Lil Baby.

In a video captured by TMZ, Lil Baby arrives at the White House with members of Floyd’s family. When asked by a TMZ reporter what it was they wanted to discuss with the President, Lil Baby leaned into the frame and said, “Trying to pass the George Floyd Police Act bill.”

Last month, after Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, Biden called on lawmakers to resurrect the bill known as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The legislation would ban chokeholds, make it easier to prosecute officers for wrongdoing, and put restrictions on deadly force.

Last June, Lil Baby released a song called “The Bigger Picture” in response to the national protests over the killings of Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Read “Resources in the Fight Against Police Brutality and Systemic Racism” on the Pitch.

Members of George Floyd’s family raise their arms as a tribute to Mr. Floyd after meeting with @POTUS & @VP pic.twitter.com/tcf9Jd5AWD — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) May 25, 2021

This is not the first time Lil Baby has helped Floyd’s family. Back in December, he and former NBA basketball player Stephen Jackson threw a birthday party for Floyd’s daughter, Giana, with help from Atlanta restauranteurs Ericka and William Platt of Restaurant Ten and Rosie’s Café.