Lil Baby Issued A Response To His ‘It’s Only Us Tour’ Shooting That Left A Fan Critically Wounded

Lil Baby’s Memphis concert on Sept. 7 was cut short after someone in the audience was shot and injured.

Music festivals, as well as concerts, are becoming increasingly dangerous. In March, a stampede at GloRilla’s concert in Rochester, New York, resulted in two deaths and several injuries. On Monday, September 4, spectators stormed the gates of Electric Zoo 2023 to force their way into the festival. And on Thursday, September 7, Lil Baby’s It’s Only Us Tour stop in Memphis, Tennessee, was abruptly ended after gunshots rang out inside the FedEx Forum arena.

Fortunately, no one was killed in the incident. However, according to ABC News, one person was shot and critically wounded. Lil Baby isn’t a man of many words. Still, he did take to his official X (formerly Twitter) profile Friday, September 8, to issue a statement regarding the incident, writing, “Unfortunately, I couldn’t perform last night in Memphis. I’m going to make sure everybody gets a refund th,o.”

Unfortunately I Couldn’t Perform Last Night In Memphis , Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho ?? — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) September 8, 2023

In the newly resurfaced video clip captured by an onlooker, as Lil Baby joined his 4PF (4 Pockets Full) signee Rylo Rodriguez onstage, a gunshot erupted. Immediately, Lil Baby’s security detail rushed him off of the stage.

Lil Baby heard that gun shot & got outta there ?????I’m convinced Rylo slow doe??????? pic.twitter.com/APVBEKJo4x — solé (@layxsnv) September 8, 2023

Local authorities took to social media to share that they were investigating the incident. The shooter has not yet been identified.

Shooting scene at 191 Beale Street. pic.twitter.com/vkBFsKkKen — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2023

According to HipHopDX, the shooting victim has since been revealed to be CEO Jizzle, the cousin of late rapper Young Dolph.

Young Dolph's cousin CEO Jizzle warns “opps” after being shot at Lil Baby concerthttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/L4iOpm5q0T — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 8, 2023