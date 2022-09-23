Lil Baby Was Honored With The Humanitarian Award At Black Music Action Coalition’s Music In Action Gala

Lil Baby was honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at Black Music Action Coalition’s second annual Music in Action Awards Gala, which took place Thursday night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

For the past three years, Baby has hosted Back To School Fest, in which he has provided children in Atlanta with backpacks and school supplies ahead of their first days of school. He has also launched a $150,000 “My Turn” scholarship program at Tri Cities High School, his alma mater.

Earlier this year, he collaborated with Atlanta restaurateur Lemont Bradley to help provide 100 local people with jobs.

“I honestly didn’t know what a humanitarian was, but as I looked into it and started reading, I understand that I’m actually humanitarian,” said Baby during his acceptance speech. “I just want to say that I appreciate everybody in here because nothing that we doing or trying to do can be done by one person. It’s gonna take all of us to stick together and stay together.”

In equally exciting news, Lil Baby also dropped “The World Is Yours To Take,” the Tears For Fears-sampling official anthem of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.