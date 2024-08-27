Lil Baby Arrested in Las Vegas for Allegedly Possessing Illegal Weapon | www.lovebscott.com

Lil Baby was arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

He was detained Monday night and booked at a local jail.

Prior to his release, the rapper was being held on $5,000 bail.

“To be clear, Dominique Jones has a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit,” Lil Baby’s attorney’s Drew Findling and David Chesnoff told TMZ. “On his behalf we are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding his arrest in Las Vegas.”

Rappers — leave your guns at home (or with the entourage). Be smarter than that!