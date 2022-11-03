Where Is the Lie? Sunny Hostin Likens White Women Who Vote GOP to 'Roaches Voting for Raid’

Sunny Hostin took it there on ‘The View’ Thursday when she said that white women who vote Republican are basically “roaches voting for Raid.”

via NYP:

Hostin expressed surprise that women are planning to cast their ballots for lawmakers who celebrated the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“I read a poll just yesterday that white, Republican, suburban women are now going to vote Republican. It’s almost like roaches voting for Raid, right?” Hostin remarked.

Her comparison was rejected by Republican co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who angrily snapped, “That’s insulting to the voter!”

Hostin’s remark sparked controversy on Twitter, where it was branded “disgusting” and “appalling.”

“This type of rhetoric is absolutely appalling, and Sunny Hostin should be fired by ABC / Disney immediately,” one user declared.

“This type of despicable language was used during the Nazi Holocaust, Communist purges, and Rwandan genocide,” the person wrote in a follow-up tweet.

“Sunny Hostin needs to be immediately fired for her nasty tirade. She is so damn ignorant,” another viewer slammed.

Hostin has not responded to the controversy on Twitter. The Post has contacted ABC for comment.

Hostin has been in hot water lately. In September, former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley blasted her as “racist.”

Hostin, who was born Asunción Cummings, accused Haley of acting like a “chameleon” and shielding her Indian heritage behind a fake name.

We have to side with Sunny on that one. Watch the moment below