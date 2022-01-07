'LHH' Star Moniece Slaughter Is Pregnant, Says Lil' Fizz Is Not The Father [Video]

Moniece Slaughter is having a bun in the oven. The reality TV star, who is already a mother of one, is currently pregnant with a child, whose father’s identity she chose to keep a secret now.

For someone who has shared the ins and outs of her personal life on reality television, Moniece Slaughter is fiercely private. It’s a fine balance to appear to be an open book for cameras while also maintaining some level of normalcy in one everyday life, and social media can make it difficult to keep secrets. As we usher in the new year, Moniece decided to share her journey with the world and reveal that she is pregnant with a baby girl.

While on Livestream, the Love & Hip Hop alum, who shares a son with B2K singer Fizz, showed off her growing baby belly and spoke about her health issues going into this pregnancy.

“I have endometriosis, hypertension, ovarian cyst,” she reportedly said. “My daughter is measuring smaller than she should… I have been really stressed and my daughter is measuring smaller than she should for how far along I am. I can’t believe I’m about to be a single mom for the second time.”

Her son, Kameron, is 11-years-old and it’s clear that the family is excited about a baby girl.

“I can’t believe I have a daughter, a mini-me,” said Moniece “This has been my greatest fear and my greatest blessing… I am assuming my daughter is going to be what bridges the gap between generational curses… I’m going to be the mom to her that I never had.” She also told viewers that she planned on naming her daughter Dior.

“Dior is the life that was conceived in the wake of two traumatic losses and I just felt like it was meant to be,” she added. “I know I said I didn’t want any more kids. Dior was unexpected and I have to choose to love her in spite of. All I can do is make it to full term.” Moniece also shut down any rumors that Fizz is the father of her child but didn’t offer any name.

Congrats Moniece.