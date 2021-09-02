LeVar Burton’s Influential Work On ‘Reading Rainbow’ Is Getting The Documentary Love It Deserves

After making its debut in 1983, the famed television program Reading Rainbow went on to achieve a 26-year run, became the most-watched PBS program in the classroom and win over 250 awards including 26 Emmys, the George Foster Peabody Award, among other honors. Now the program will be celebrated in a new documentary called Butterfly in the Sky from studio XTR.

via: Uproxx

Titled Butterfly in the Sky, the Reading Rainbow documentary will be directed by Bradford Thomason and Brett Whitcomb, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

The film will feature archival footage and interviews with Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton along with the major broadcasters, educators, and filmmakers involved in the show that encouraged a love of books and reading among children.

News of the documentary arrives as Burton comes off a guest hosting stint on Jeopardy! that was the direct byproduct of an overwhelming fan campaign calling on Sony Pictures Television to make him Alex Trebek’s successor. His fans argued that Burton educational work on Reading Rainbow made him the perfect candidate to host the once-revered quiz show.

While Burton ultimately didn’t get the top Jeopardy! job thanks to an increasingly frustrating situation involving Mike Richards, who was recently fired as executive producer after attempting to make himself the new host, Burton handled the situation with humility and graciously thanked everyone for the outpouring of love.

Although, he may have had a little cheeky fun when Richards was forced to step down. The man’s only human.

We love to see it.