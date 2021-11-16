LeVar Burton Has Finally Found A Game Show To Host Following The ‘Jeopardy!’ Fiasco

LeVar Burton may never get the chance to host “Jeopardy!,” but he’s still staying in the game show circuit.

After LeVar Burton went on a roller-coaster experience as a potential contender to become Alex Trebek’s successor as the permanent host of Jeopardy!, the gig ultimately went to executive producer Mike Richards. He lasted less than a week at the podium, and LeVar Burton has landed on his feet with a new game show hosting gig. The beloved Reading Rainbow host has teamed up with eOne to develop a new show based on the classic board game Trivial Pursuit, which falls directly into Burton’s wheelhouse as a purveyor of knowledge.

“Trivial Pursuit is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe. I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television,” Burton said in a statement to Deadline:

“LeVar Burton has been an iconic member of American pop culture for decades from Roots to Reading Rainbow to Star Trek and beyond. His love for intellectual curiosity paired with his ability to connect with audiences worldwide make him the perfect partner to bring Hasbro’s beloved trivia game to households in a new and exciting way,” added Tara Long, President, Global Unscripted Television, eOne.

Clearly, Burton’s time on Jeopardy! hasn’t soured him to the world of TV game shows, but don’t expect him to be calling out Daily Doubles again. When asked back in October if he’d take the now-vacant Jeopardy! hosting gig if it was offered to him, Burton told an interviewer exactly what he’d say to Sony Pictures Television, “‘No. You’ve got to be kidding me! You’re out of your mind. Goodbye!”

We definitely will be watching and supporting our good brother.