Legendary Fitness Guru Richard Simmons Dead at 76 | lovebscott.com

Richard Simmons, known for decades as an iconic fitness guru, has died.

He was 76.

via TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … police and fire responded to a call from his housekeeper just before 10 AM Saturday and pronounced him dead at the scene. We’re told no foul play is suspected at this time, and cops are looking into it as a natural death.



Shockingly, RS posted multiple times on Facebook recently … including thanking fans for all the birthday wishes he received.



Simmons rose to fame in the 1970s and ’80s by opening a series of gyms including The Anatomy Asylum in Los Angeles. He released dozens of fitness tapes and DVDs during the 1980s.

Fans gravitated toward Richard for his positive, flamboyant energy … though in his later life he stepped away because of the demands of keeping up his persona in the spotlight.