LeBron James Will ‘Do Whatever It Takes’ To Spend His Last Year In The NBA Playing With Bronny

LeBron James said the final year of his NBA career will be played with his oldest son, Bronny.

via: Uproxx

LeBron James has done a whole lot of things in his NBA career, but there’s one thing he’s mentioned in the past that won’t be attainable for a few more years. The Los Angeles Lakers star has made clear on a few occasions that he’d like to play with his oldest son, Bronny, before he retires.

It’ll take a minute before that happens — Bronny is at least two years away from the NBA, as he is currently a high school junior and a four-star recruit in the class of 2023. But on Saturday, James gave his clearest indication yet that he plans on chugging along until he can take the floor in the NBA game with his eldest child.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James said, per Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

The thing with James is that he is still playing at a very high level for any player, let alone someone who turned 37 years old in December. Perhaps he’d be able to go up against Bronny for a year or two before joining forces somewhere else in the league, but for now, James can only sit back and wait for him to get to the league, killing time by going up against youngsters who played alongside Bronny in high school and AAU.

Perhaps LeBron and Bronny James could make some history themselves in a few years time. It’s possible the timeline could be expedited if the NBA changes its one-and-done rule, but as Lloyd wrote, that would seem “unlikely.”