LeBron James Thanked Fans For The Outpouring Of Support For Bronny And Says ‘Everyone Doing Great’

LeBron James shared an update after his son Bronny, 18, suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout Monday.

via: Uproxx

There had been no official updates or statements from the James family for the past 48 hours since the initial news was released, but on Thursday LeBron took to Twitter to thank everyone for the outpouring of support they’ve gotten and to provide a brief update, noting “everyone doing great.”

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

As James notes, the whole family is now together “safe and healthy,” which is obviously terrific news, and he notes they’ll have more to say in the future once they are ready. For now, he wanted to let everyone know they had seen all the love and appreciated it immensely, and hopefully the updates will continue to be positive on Bronny’s recovery from a terrifying situation.